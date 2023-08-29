© 2023 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports

Kansas community college agrees to address campus racism after federal investigation

KCUR | By Frank Morris
Published August 29, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT
Ben Allen Field House at Highland Community College houses the Scotties volleyball and basketball teams.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Ben Allen Field House at Highland Community College houses the Scotties volleyball and basketball teams.

Highland Community College in rural northeast Kansas will take steps to address alleged racial discrimination and harassment under an agreement announced Monday with the U.S. Department of Justice.

In sports, Highland Community College has traditionally punched above its weight. It’s a tiny school in a tiny town about 80 miles northwest of Kansas City, with surprisingly good football and basketball teams that relied heavily on recruiting Black student athletes from around the country.

By some accounts, that winning strategy came under new scrutiny when Deborah Fox took over as Highland president in 2019.

B.J. Smith, a former women’s basketball coach for the college, said he was ordered to focus on recruiting white athletes before he was fired for refusing to comply.

Highland’s winning football coach resigned the same year.

In 2020, the ACLU of Kansas sued the school on behalf of four Black students alleging racial discrimination. Highland settled that lawsuit, paying each of the students $15,000 and pledging to conduct anti-discrimination training for employees.

Racial tension at the school persisted, and in 2022 a recording surfaced with Fox comparing a Black student athlete to Hitler, someone she characterized as a “great leader” who misused his talent.

Highland football players Derrick Thomas and Kejuan Carson say they come in for special scrutiny in the school, and around town for the way they wear their hair Education A small Kansas community college finds itself in the spotlight amid allegations of racial animosity Frank Morris

The Justice Department launched an investigation of Highland early last year after Black students there reported being picked on by coaches and harassed by campus police. Some said they were ultimately cut from teams, locked out of their dorm rooms and expelled, primarily for being Black.

“No college student should have their educational experience marred or disrupted by discrimination based on race,” Kristen Clark, assistant attorney general in the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, said in a statement.

Highland Community College didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment for this story.

The Justice Department agreement spells out half a dozen steps the school must take to make school discipline and campus life more equitable. The school has agreed to change policies on discipline and housing and racial harassment, retrain security staff, and take steps to make campus and student activities more welcoming for Black students.
Copyright 2023 KCUR 89.3. To see more, visit KCUR 89.3.

Tags
Sports Local News
Frank Morris
Frank Morris has supervised the reporters in KCUR's newsroom since 1999. In addition to his managerial duties, Morris files regularly with National Public Radio. He’s covered everything from tornadoes to tax law for the network, in stories spanning eight states. His work has won dozens of awards, including four national Public Radio News Directors awards (PRNDIs) and several regional Edward R. Murrow awards. In 2012 he was honored to be named "Journalist of the Year" by the Heart of America Press Club.
See stories by Frank Morris