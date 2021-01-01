Sundays at noon

The New Yorker Radio Hour is the program you will look forward to curling up with every weekend.

David Remnick, the editor of The New Yorker, is joined by the magazine’s award-winning writers in a weekly hour of radio that will both delight and inform. The New Yorker Radio Hour will feature a mix of profiles, storytelling, and insightful conversations about the issues that matter, plus an occasional blast of comic genius from the magazine’s legendary Shouts and Murmurs page.

The New Yorker has set a standard in literary journalism for generations, and The New Yorker Radio Hour gives it a voice on public radio for the first time.