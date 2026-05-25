Such great heights

Monday, May 25

Listen for selections from I’m People, the latest from Hiss Golden Messenger as well as music from the upcoming Rolling Stones album, Foreign Tongues.

Tuesday, May 26

We’ll hear new music from the Rolling Stones, Josh Hughes, Brave Boy, Swamp Dogg, and Pigeon.

Wednesday, May 27

Listen for music Jacob Augustine’s first album in a decade, I Love You Forever, plus selections from upcoming releases by Kurt Vile, Chris Stamey, and more.

Thursday, May 28

The band Parts & Labor went on an indefinite hiatus more than a decade ago. This summer, the band will return with an ambitious, powerful double album titled Set of All Sets. At the center of the release is the four-part composition “Endless Cycles Pts. 1-4.” We’ll hear that music on this episode as well as selections from Devlin and The Harm, Jennifer Warnes, and Traindodge.

Friday, May 29

Kenny Wayne Shepherd celebrates three decades since the release of his debut album, Ledbetter Heights, with a new recording of the record, Ledbetter Heights (30th Anniversary Sessions). We’ll hear music from that release on this episode as well as selections from Joanne Shaw Taylor, Samantha Fish, and more.

Saturday, May 30

We’ll preview our June featured artists, Paul McCartney and Chris Stamey.