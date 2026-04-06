Noise makers and Yes men

Monday, April 6

We’ll hear selections from Jessica Paige’s Oh, Mister EP plus music from Hello Biplane’s how to hold a bug as well as new songs from Peter Frampton, Teddy Thompson, Boldwine, and Unwed Sailor.

Tuesday, April 7

Singer-songwriter Inara George’s new release is Songs of Douglass and Littell, which celebrates the music of her two longtime friends Eliot Douglass and Philip Littell. We’ll hear music from that release on this episode as well as selections from Bruce Hornsby’s Here Come The Noise Makers live album.

Wednesday, April 8

We celebrate the birthday of Yes guitarist Steve Howe with selections from his work with that band, his time as a solo artist and selections from Oliver Wood and Howe’s work with his late son, Virgil.

Thursday, April 9

Listen for music from I’m People, the upcoming release from Hiss Golden Messenger, as well as selections from Kevin Morby’s Little Wide Open.

Friday, April 10

We’ll hear music from Peaches! the latest from The Black Keys and selections from Big Mama Thornton, Tedeschi Trucks Band and King Solomon Hicks.

Saturday, April 11

Listen for music from Thundercat’s new album, Distracted, plus new songs from Trashcan Sinatras, Teddy Thompson, and Paul McCartney.