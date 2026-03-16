Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, Bill Frisell, and Spring

Monday, March 16

Listen for selections from Every Little Word, the new compilation from Slim Dunlap plus the latest single from Guided By Voices from the group’s upcoming LP Crawlspace of the Pantheon, and music from Low Cut Connie’s Livin’ In The USA, scheduled for release this summer.

Tuesday, March 17

We’ll celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on this episode with music from The Chieftains, Thin Lizzy, Paul Brady, Steve Earle, and Willie Nile.

Wednesday, March 18

Guitar legend Bill Frisell turns 75 today. We’ll mark his birthday with selections from throughout his career as a solo artist and via collaborations with artists such as Bonnie Raitt, Shawn Colvin, Elvis Costello, Petra Haden, and Marianne Faithfull.

Thursday, March 19

Listen for selections My Days of 58, the new release by singer-songwriter Bill Callahan as well as music from Vertical Horizon, Bonnie “Prince” Billy and others.

Friday, March 20

We celebrate Spring 2026 with music from Hot Chip, Talking Heads, The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, and Teddy Thompson.

Saturday, March 21

Man on the Run is the new documentary chronicling Paul McCartney’s first decade after the breakup of The Beatles. We’ll hear music from the film’s soundtrack as well as selections from Tim Easton’s latest LP, fIREHORSE.