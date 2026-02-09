Empty chairs and full hearts

Monday, February 9

Listen for selections from Pigus Drunkus Maximus, the newly reissued debut (and sole) album from Top Jimmy & The Rhythm Pigs plus music from the new Ratboys release, Singin’ To An Empty Chair.

Tuesday, February 10

Although he was an active musician for several decades Slim Dunlap left behind relatively few recordings before he died in 2024. A new compilation Every Little Word compiles the two studio albums he released in his lifetime, The Old New Me (1993) and Times Like This (1996) as well a series of outtakes and live performances. We’ll hear selections from Dunlap’s second solo album, Times Like This on this episode as well as music from Robin Trower’s One Moment In Time: Live in the USA.

Wednesday, February 11

Listen for selections from Mavis Staples’ Jeff Tweedy-produced album You Are Not Alone as well as music from Ratboys, Freak Slug, Queen Esther, and The Nude Party.

Thursday, February 12

We’ll hear music from Queen Esther’s Gild The Black Lilly as well as music from The Staple Singers, Freedy Johnston, and Chicago Farmer.

Friday, February 13

Listen for music from My Getaway, the 2020 debut album by Dustin Arbuckle & The Damnations as well as music from the latest album from Handsome Jack, Barnburners!

Saturday, February 14

We celebrate Valentine’s Day on this episode with selections from Big Star, Richard & Linda Thompson, Lucy Dacus, Inara George, Lucinda Williams, and Chris Cornell.

