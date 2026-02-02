Monday, February 2

Listen for selections from Homeaid, the upcoming album from Chicago Farmer plus selections from Mavis Staples as a solo artist, with the Staple Singers and as a guest on the Bruce Hornsby and The Noisemakers album Rehab Reunion.

Tuesday, February 3

Intersections 1985-2005 is a box set from Bruce Hornsby that features live performances of classic songs such as “The Way It Is” and pieces he co-wrote or performed with others, including “The End of the Innocence,” which served as the title song of Don Henley’s 1989 multi-platinum LP. We’ll hear music from that collection as well as sections from Jon Regen’s Satisfied Mind.

Wednesday, February 4

We’ll hear music from Sad and Beautiful World, the most recent album from Mavis Staples as well as music from Al Green’s new EP, To Love Somebody, which finds the legendary vocalist covering songs by The Bee Gees, R.E.M. and Lou Reed. Plus: New music from Inara George with The Bird and The Bee, Arctic Monkeys, and Voxtrot.

Thursday, February 5

Listen for music from The Family Songbook, 2020 release from The Haden Triplets, which features traditional songs such as “Wayfaring Stranger” and compositions from their paternal grandfather, Carl Haden Jr. (father of jazz legend Charlie Haden), and their brother, Josh. We’ll also hear music from Chicago Farmer, Mitski, Bill Callahan, and Faith No More.

Friday, February 6

It’s our New Month, New Music feature with selections from Ratboys, Yarn, BoldWine, The Cribs, and Tedeschi Trucks Band.

Saturday, February 7

Listen for music from You Are Not Alone, the 2010 LP from Mavis Staples and the first of three records from her discography produced by Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy. This release features songs composed by Tweedy, Randy Newman, and John Fogerty as well as Staples’ father, Roebuck “Pops” Staples. We’ll also hear selections from the new album from Ratboys, Singin’ To An Empty Chair.