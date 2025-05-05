Squeezing in, getting through

Monday, May 5:

Anatomy is the new album from Sally Potter. Known primarily as a film director and film music composer, Potter returns for her second LP of song-oriented material, which she says is filled with love letters to the earth. We’ll hear material from that release as well as selections from Sarah Mary Chadwick’s Take Me Out To a Bar/What Am I, Gatsby?

Tuesday, May 6:

We celebrate World Accordion Day with selections from Bob Dylan, Ry Cooder, Jethro Tull, R.E.M., Those Darn Accordions and, of course, “Weird” Al Yankovic.

Wednesday, May 7:

New Girl Syndrome is the new EP from Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Lisa Crawley. We’ll hear music from that as well as selections from Imogen Clark’s The Art of Getting Through.

Thursday, May 8:

Listen for music from Unwed Sailor’s Mute Charm, Ezra Furman’s Goodbye Small Head and new songs from Stereolab, Rachel Brooke, The Black Watch and Chris Stamey with The Lemon Twigs.

Friday, May 9:

Strike Up The Band is the latest from Little Feat. We’ll hear selections from that as well as new music from Jon Spencer, Samantha Fish, and Southern Avenue.

Saturday, May 10:

Adult Child is the upcoming album from Nashville-based songwriter Buick Audra (Friendship Commanders). We’ll hear music from that recording as well as selections from Unwed Sailor’s new LP, Cruel Entertainment.

