Nothing like the sun

Monday, April 21

Exploding Trees & Airplane Screams is the first solo album from Drive-By Truckers founder Patterson Hood in more than a decade. We’ll hear selections from that release, which finds him collaborating with Waxahatchie, Lydia Loveless, and the band Wednesday on this episode as well as new music from Samantha Crain, Jake Xerxes Fussell, and Canada’s Born Ruffians.

Tuesday, April 22

Released in 1971, L.A. Woman was the sixth studio release from The Doors. At odds with their longtime producer Paul Rothchild and weary from vocalist Jim Morrison’s ongoing legal struggles, the quartet retreated to their Los Angeles rehearsal space with engineer Bruce Botnick, focusing on a rawer, more blues-driven sound. In addition to the titular track and “Riders on the Storm,” which Rothchild had dismissed as “cocktail music,” the LP features material such as “Been Down So Long” and “Hyacinth House” that provides listeners with a window into Morrison’s state of mind during those sessions. Released in April of 1971, it became the singer’s final album as he died in Paris in July of that year. We’ll hear selections from L.A. Woman on this episode of the show as well as music from Benmont Tench’s new release, The Melancholy Season.

Wednesday, April 23

We’ll celebrate the birthday of William Shakespeare with music directly and indirectly inspired by his body of work including selections from The Tragically Hip, Nick Lowe, Sting, The Smiths, and Artic Monkeys.

Thursday, April 24

All The Right Lenses is the new release from British Americana band Brown Horse, listen for music from that as well as Time Fades Away, the 1973 LP by Neil Young.

Friday, April 25

Strike Up The Band is the latest release from veteran roots band Little Feat. We’ll hear selections from it on this episode of the show as well as music from Room on the Porch, the brand new collaborative effort from Taj Mahal and Keb Mo.

Saturday, April 26

Listen for selections from the LP Psychic Temple Plays Planet Caravan as well as music from Born Ruffians, Lucy Dacus, Sunny War, and My Morning Jacket.

