Sharp pins, exploding trees

Monday, April 14

Atlanta, Georgia trio Dropsonic recently announced its first album in 15 years. We’ll hear the first single from that recording, featuring William DuVall of Alice In Chains, as well as music from the group’s 2010 release, VI. We’ll also get to selections from Thalia Zedek Band, Drunken Prayer, Buick Audra, and more.

Tuesday, April 15

Sharp Pins is the solo project from Lifeguard's Kai Slater. Calling upon a range of influences, the infectious power pop that Slater crafts is on full display via the new album Radio DDR. Listen for music from that effort as well as selections from Lucy Dacus’s new release, Forever Is A Feeling.

Wednesday, April 16

Beauty’s Pride is the upcoming release from veteran Canadian indie rock outfit Born Ruffians. We’ll get to music from that effort as well as selections from Patterson Hood’s latest, Exploding Trees & Airplane Screams.

Thursday, April 17

Goodbye Small Head is the upcoming album from Ezra Furman. We’ll hear music from that release as well as music from Superchunk, a new single from Tortoise, and the latest single from Dropsonic.

Friday, April 18

We’ll hear selections from Young Fashioned Ways, the new collaborative release from Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Bobby Rush as well as music from Family, the latest by Memphis, Tennessee’s Southern Avenue.

Saturday, April 19

We’ll hear music from Allison Moorer and Shelby Lynne’s Not Dark Yet, which finds the pair covering material by Bob Dylan, Nick Cave, and Nirvana, among others. Plus selections from Robert Plant, Big Star, Jackson Browne, and Lucinda Williams.

