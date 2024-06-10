Music to eat, words to repeat

Monday, June 10:

Further Afield is the first album in 10 years from +/- {Plus/Minus}. We’ll hear selections from that release as well as music from Cassandra Jenkins’ upcoming effort My Light, My Destroyer and a selection from Duck, the latest from The Aristocrats.

Tuesday, June 11:

Listen for music from the upcoming expanded edition of Katy Kirby’s 2024 album Blue Raspberry as well as new music from Arooj Aftab and a sneak peek of the upcoming box set from The Police, which chronicles the group’s final album, 1983’s Synchronicity.

Wednesday, June 12:

Nanocluster, Vol.2 is the new album from Immersion, the project of Colin Newman (Wire) and Malka Spigel (Minimal Compact). The new recording features collaborations with Thor Harris (ex-Swans, Thor and Friends) and Cuboza. We’ll hear music from that release as well as selections from The The, Those Pretty Wrongs, and The dB’s.

Thursday, June 13:

Stands for deciBels is the 1981 debut album from The dB’s. Hailed by Pitchfork as one of the 100 greatest albums of the 1980s, the record has just been reissued. We’ll hear selections from it as well as music from Music to Eat, the 1971 release by Hampton Grease Band.

Friday, June 14:

V is the new release from Black Country Communion, featuring guitarist Joe Bonamassa, keyboardist Derek Sherinian (ex-Dream Theater, Sons of Apollo), bassist/vocalist Glenn Hughes (ex-Deep Purple, Trapeze) and drummer Jason Bonham (Led Zeppelin, Sammy Hagar). Listen for selections from that effort as well as music from Richie Kotzen, Rory Gallagher, Liz Brasher, and more.

Saturday, June 15:

We’ll hear selections from the self-titled debut by New York City-based Brazilian music collective As For The Future. Led by songwriter David Nagler, the outfit includes in its ranks musicians who have worked with David Bowie, Atoms For Peace, and Red Hot Chili Peppers. We’ll also hear from The Weather Station, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Arooj Aftab, and Orville Peck with Allison Russell.