Backyard BBQ Grooves New & Classics

September 6, 2026

Coming up on Soulsations, We’re “Hangin’ Out” with former New Birth vocalist Londee Wiggins, who recently released a fresh, upbeat new single.

Plus, we’ve got some “stick-to-your-ribs” hits by Roy Ayers, Sly & The Family Stone, Cheryl Lynn and the Godfather of Go-Go, Chuck Brown.

Get ready for transformative new music from Wichita’s own gospel ensemble, Cameo Profit and Kingdom Culture. Profit takes us behind the music of his Prince-influenced gospel tune, “I’m Not Like That Anymore.”

Plus, a delectable DoubleTake from my little sis, Karen Shepard Carter, featuring the cookout classic “Before I Let Go” by Maze featuring Frankie Beverly, followed by Beyoncé’s groovin’ take on the timeless favorite.

