Soulful & Jazzy, Feel Good Vibes

August 30, 2026

Coming up on Soulsations, Wichita’s chart-topping jazz artist Skinny Hightower talks about his new album, “Feels Like Destiny.”

Also, hear new music from Kem, “One Love,” and a new gospel remix, “Move,” by Darrell Walls, PJ Morton and Zacardi Cortez.

We’ll bring you feel-good classics from Luther Vandross, Leroy Hutson and Michael Jackson.

Plus, this week’s DoubleTake features the ever-so-soulful “That’s the Way Love Is” by Marvin Gaye and an enticing cover by The Commitments.

