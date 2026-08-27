© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Soulsations

Soulful & Jazzy, Feel Good Vibes

By Carla Eckels
Published August 27, 2026 at 11:22 AM CDT
Jazz artist Skinny Hightower new release, "Feels Like Destiny".
Skinny Hightower / used with permission
Jazz artist Skinny Hightower new release, "Feels Like Destiny".

August 30, 2026

Coming up on Soulsations, Wichita’s chart-topping jazz artist Skinny Hightower talks about his new album, “Feels Like Destiny.”

Also, hear new music from Kem, “One Love,” and a new gospel remix, “Move,” by Darrell Walls, PJ Morton and Zacardi Cortez.

We’ll bring you feel-good classics from Luther Vandross, Leroy Hutson and Michael Jackson.

Plus, this week’s DoubleTake features the ever-so-soulful “That’s the Way Love Is” by Marvin Gaye and an enticing cover by The Commitments.

Tags
Soulsations music
Stay Connected
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
See stories by Carla Eckels