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Music
Soulsations

Dance & Mingle

By Carla Eckels
Published August 20, 2026 at 10:38 AM CDT

Coming up on Soulsations, we’ll “Dance and Mingle” to a new single from Grammy-winning artist October London. It’s from his album, “Love Me for Me.”

William King, a founding member of the Commodores, shares details about their massive funk and R&B anthem, “Brick House.”

Also, hear dance classics by Marvin Gaye, Charlie Wilson and the Bar-Kays, along with a gospel remix by Hezekiah Walker & The Love Fellowship Crusade Choir.

Plus, this week’s DoubleTake features the funky tune “Rock Steady” by the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, and a rockin' cover by a founding member of En Vogue, Dawn Robinson. We’ll also remember “Backfield in Motion” singer Melvin Harden.

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Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
See stories by Carla Eckels