Dance & Mingle

Coming up on Soulsations, we’ll “Dance and Mingle” to a new single from Grammy-winning artist October London. It’s from his album, “Love Me for Me.”

William King, a founding member of the Commodores, shares details about their massive funk and R&B anthem, “Brick House.”

Also, hear dance classics by Marvin Gaye, Charlie Wilson and the Bar-Kays, along with a gospel remix by Hezekiah Walker & The Love Fellowship Crusade Choir.

Plus, this week’s DoubleTake features the funky tune “Rock Steady” by the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, and a rockin' cover by a founding member of En Vogue, Dawn Robinson. We’ll also remember “Backfield in Motion” singer Melvin Harden.