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Music
Soulsations

Alex Isley goes Westide & Fresh Grooves

By Carla Eckels
Published August 13, 2026 at 11:53 AM CDT

August 16, 2026

Coming up on Soulsations, the Isleys have it! We’re goin’ Westside” with a new tune by Alex Isley, and we’ll chill to a classic by the Isley Brothers, “Coolin’ Me Out” featuring her dad, legendary guitarist, Ernie Isley.

Also, hear a danceable new groove by Chaka Khan and Snoop Dog. Robert “Kool” Bell shares how the iconic band, Kool & the Gang came up with the number one hit, “Hollywood Swinging."

Yolanda Adams shares a testimony behind her gospel jam, “Already Alright” and Jimmy Brown and Brick, bring us, “Cruise Grooves”. Plus, this week’s

DoubleTake is the ever-so-funky, “Kissin’ My Love”, by Bill Withers and a version by Anthony David.

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Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
See stories by Carla Eckels