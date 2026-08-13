Alex Isley goes Westide & Fresh Grooves

August 16, 2026

Coming up on Soulsations, the Isleys have it! We’re goin’ Westside” with a new tune by Alex Isley, and we’ll chill to a classic by the Isley Brothers, “Coolin’ Me Out” featuring her dad, legendary guitarist, Ernie Isley.

Also, hear a danceable new groove by Chaka Khan and Snoop Dog. Robert “Kool” Bell shares how the iconic band, Kool & the Gang came up with the number one hit, “Hollywood Swinging."

Yolanda Adams shares a testimony behind her gospel jam, “Already Alright” and Jimmy Brown and Brick, bring us, “Cruise Grooves”. Plus, this week’s

DoubleTake is the ever-so-funky, “Kissin’ My Love”, by Bill Withers and a version by Anthony David.