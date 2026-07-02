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Music
Soulsations

Dynamic Duets

By Carla Eckels
Published July 2, 2026 at 11:51 AM CDT

Sunday, July 5

Coming up on Soulsations, it’s Dynamic Duets, featuring new music by Eric Roberson and AverySunshine, as well as Jon Batiste with Andra Day.

Also hear timeless classics from Donny Hathaway and Roberta Flack, Cherrelle and Alexander O’Neal, and father-son duo Eddie and Gerald Levert.

This week’s DoubleTake revisits the 1968 No. 1 hit “You’re All I Need to Get By” by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell, paired with an engaging cover by Jerard and Jovaun.

Plus, enjoy the gospel favorite “Heaven” from sibling duo BeBe and CeCe Winans, and hear from 10-time Grammy Award-winning producer Kevin Bond as he shares insights into his creative process.

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Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
See stories by Carla Eckels