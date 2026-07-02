Sunday, July 5

Coming up on Soulsations, it’s Dynamic Duets, featuring new music by Eric Roberson and AverySunshine, as well as Jon Batiste with Andra Day.

Also hear timeless classics from Donny Hathaway and Roberta Flack, Cherrelle and Alexander O’Neal, and father-son duo Eddie and Gerald Levert.

This week’s DoubleTake revisits the 1968 No. 1 hit “You’re All I Need to Get By” by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell, paired with an engaging cover by Jerard and Jovaun.

Plus, enjoy the gospel favorite “Heaven” from sibling duo BeBe and CeCe Winans, and hear from 10-time Grammy Award-winning producer Kevin Bond as he shares insights into his creative process.

