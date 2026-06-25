Chaka Khan brings the groove

Sunday, June 28

Coming up on Soulsations, we get into the groove with new music from soul legend Chaka Khan, teaming up with Snoop Dogg on the single "Boogie in My Soul."

Wichita singer and multi-instrumentalist Rudy Love Jr. talks about recording one of his favorite love songs — one his father used to sing.

Hear classics by The 5th Dimension, Michael Jackson and Average White Band, plus gospel from Melvin Crispell III.

Plus, this week's DoubleTake features "Lowdown" by Boz Scaggs and a funky cover by Incognito featuring Chaka Khan and Mario Biondi.

