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Music
Soulsations

Chaka Khan brings the groove

By Carla Eckels
Published June 25, 2026 at 10:44 AM CDT

Sunday, June 28

Coming up on Soulsations, we get into the groove with new music from soul legend Chaka Khan, teaming up with Snoop Dogg on the single "Boogie in My Soul."

Wichita singer and multi-instrumentalist Rudy Love Jr. talks about recording one of his favorite love songs — one his father used to sing.

Hear classics by The 5th Dimension, Michael Jackson and Average White Band, plus gospel from Melvin Crispell III.

Plus, this week's DoubleTake features "Lowdown" by Boz Scaggs and a funky cover by Incognito featuring Chaka Khan and Mario Biondi.

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Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
See stories by Carla Eckels