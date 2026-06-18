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Music
Soulsations

Sizzling Summer Songs

By Carla Eckels
Published June 18, 2026 at 10:35 AM CDT
Courtesy Photo

Sunday, June 21

Coming up on Soulsations — Sizzling Summer Songs. Wichita chart-topping jazz artist Skinny Hightower creates a “Summer Anthem” in one day. Hear our conversation and new music. Also, enjoy summer jams by Sly and the Family Stone, Earth, Wind & Fire with Ramsey Lewis, Grover Washington Jr. and Childish Gambino. Gospel great Maurette Brown Clark brings us her timeless signature hit, “Breaking of Day.” Plus, this week’s DoubleTake comes from Houston’s Tara Jones, who selects the 1972 hit “Summer Breeze” by Seals & Crofts and an ear-catching cover by The Isley Brothers.

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Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
See stories by Carla Eckels