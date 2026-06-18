Sunday, June 21

Coming up on Soulsations — Sizzling Summer Songs. Wichita chart-topping jazz artist Skinny Hightower creates a “Summer Anthem” in one day. Hear our conversation and new music. Also, enjoy summer jams by Sly and the Family Stone, Earth, Wind & Fire with Ramsey Lewis, Grover Washington Jr. and Childish Gambino. Gospel great Maurette Brown Clark brings us her timeless signature hit, “Breaking of Day.” Plus, this week’s DoubleTake comes from Houston’s Tara Jones, who selects the 1972 hit “Summer Breeze” by Seals & Crofts and an ear-catching cover by The Isley Brothers.

