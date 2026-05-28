Stevie’s Lasting Legacy

Sunday, May 31

Wonderfest wraps up with more captivating tunes by Stevie Wonder, including this week’s DoubleTake: “Overjoyed” by the musical innovator and an acoustic version by singer-songwriter Victory.

Hear a fun-loving duet, “I’m Gonna Make You Love Me,” recorded live by Stevie Wonder and Diana Ross. Recording artist and keyboardist Victoria Theodore shares insight on what it was like to audition for Wonder and be part of his dynamic rehearsals. We’ll also share how backup singer Keith John persuaded Wonder to record one of his No. 1 hits.

Plus, we remember legendary saxophonist and jazz musician Sonny Rollins, who died May 25 at age 95. Hear his special jazzy rendition of Stevie Wonder’s “Isn’t She Lovely.”

