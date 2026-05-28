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Music
Soulsations

Stevie’s Lasting Legacy

By Carla Eckels
Published May 28, 2026 at 10:19 AM CDT

Sunday, May 31

Wonderfest wraps up with more captivating tunes by Stevie Wonder, including this week’s DoubleTake: “Overjoyed” by the musical innovator and an acoustic version by singer-songwriter Victory.

Hear a fun-loving duet, “I’m Gonna Make You Love Me,” recorded live by Stevie Wonder and Diana Ross. Recording artist and keyboardist Victoria Theodore shares insight on what it was like to audition for Wonder and be part of his dynamic rehearsals. We’ll also share how backup singer Keith John persuaded Wonder to record one of his No. 1 hits.

Plus, we remember legendary saxophonist and jazz musician Sonny Rollins, who died May 25 at age 95. Hear his special jazzy rendition of Stevie Wonder’s “Isn’t She Lovely.”

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Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
See stories by Carla Eckels