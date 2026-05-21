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Music
Soulsations

Stevie’s Signature Sound

By Carla Eckels
Published May 21, 2026 at 9:48 AM CDT

Sunday, May 24

Signed, sealed, delivered! Wonderfest continues on Soulsations with Keith John, who talks about choreographing groovin’ moves to Stevie Wonder’s songs. He’s been a backup singer for the musical icon for more than 40 years. He also talks about Stevie’s firstborn, Aisha Morris, auditioning to become a background singer in the legendary band.

Aisha has performed alongside her dad on many tours and is heard as a baby on the 1976 hit “Isn’t She Lovely.” Singer and actress Vanessa Williams shares her melodic version of the classic Stevie Wonder tune “Send One Your Love,” and hear Stevie sing a Spanish version of “My Cherie Amour,” “Mi Querido Amor.”

Plus, this week’s DoubleTake is the engaging “Jesus Children of America” by Stevie Wonder, along with a captivating cover featuring gospel royalty BeBe Winans and his brother, Marvin.

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Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
See stories by Carla Eckels