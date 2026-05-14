Nathan Watts on the Magic of Stevie

Sunday, May 17

Coming up on Soulsations, The Magic of Stevie! Legendary bass player and musical director Nathan Watts shares what it’s like to work with musical genius Stevie Wonder for more than 50 years. He discusses his approach to playing bass on Stevie’s No. 1 song “Do I Do” and being called in the wee hours of the morning to play bass on “I Wish.” He also describes playing “raw” on one of his favorite Stevie Wonder tunes.

Plus, Watts brings us his own DoubleTake, the ’70s R&B hit “Free” by Deniece Williams, which he co-wrote, along with an intriguing cover by Seal.

