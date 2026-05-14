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Soulsations

Nathan Watts on the Magic of Stevie

By Carla Eckels
Published May 14, 2026 at 10:06 AM CDT

Sunday, May 17

Coming up on Soulsations, The Magic of Stevie! Legendary bass player and musical director Nathan Watts shares what it’s like to work with musical genius Stevie Wonder for more than 50 years. He discusses his approach to playing bass on Stevie’s No. 1 song “Do I Do” and being called in the wee hours of the morning to play bass on “I Wish.” He also describes playing “raw” on one of his favorite Stevie Wonder tunes.

Plus, Watts brings us his own DoubleTake, the ’70s R&B hit “Free” by Deniece Williams, which he co-wrote, along with an intriguing cover by Seal.

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Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
See stories by Carla Eckels