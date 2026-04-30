© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Soulsations

Kicking off Wonderfest

By Carla Eckels
Published April 30, 2026 at 11:18 AM CDT
Courtesy of Mike May

Sunday, May 3

Coming up on Soulsations, we kick off Wonderfest with the sounds of iconic singer and musician Stevie Wonder, who turns 76 on May 13. We’re celebrating all month long with several of his hits, including “Higher Ground,” “Do I Do,” “You Are the Sunshine of My Life” and a live version of “Superstition.” Plus, longtime friend Mike May shares one of his favorite moments on stage with Stevie.This week’s DoubleTake features “Tuesday Heartbreak,” released when Wonder was just 22, along with a soulful instrumental cover by Ronnie Foster.We’ll also hear songs Stevie Wonder helped create, including “Tell Me Something Good” by Rufus and Chaka Khan, and “You Are My Heaven” by Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway, co-written with Eric Mercury.

Tags
Soulsations music
Stay Connected
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
See stories by Carla Eckels