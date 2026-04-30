Kicking off Wonderfest

Sunday, May 3

Coming up on Soulsations, we kick off Wonderfest with the sounds of iconic singer and musician Stevie Wonder, who turns 76 on May 13. We’re celebrating all month long with several of his hits, including “Higher Ground,” “Do I Do,” “You Are the Sunshine of My Life” and a live version of “Superstition.” Plus, longtime friend Mike May shares one of his favorite moments on stage with Stevie.This week’s DoubleTake features “Tuesday Heartbreak,” released when Wonder was just 22, along with a soulful instrumental cover by Ronnie Foster.We’ll also hear songs Stevie Wonder helped create, including “Tell Me Something Good” by Rufus and Chaka Khan, and “You Are My Heaven” by Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway, co-written with Eric Mercury.