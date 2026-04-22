Olivia Dean and Al Green

Sunday, April 26

Coming up on Soulsations, a new love song, “So Easy (To Fall In Love),” by British singer-songwriter Olivia Dean, winner of Best New Artist at the 2026 Grammys. We’ll also share a new inspirational tune from Jill Scott, “Lifting Me Up.” Hear classics from The Main Ingredient, the Emotions and Redbone, along with a fresh hymn from Bernard Wright.

Also, a new biopic about iconic entertainer Michael Jackson has been released. We’ll hear music from Jackson, and celebrate the legendary Al Green, who recently turned 80. This week’s DoubleTake features his 1972 hit “Let’s Stay Together,” followed by a captivating cover by Latin jazz percussionist Pete Escovedo, featuring Sy Smith.

