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Music
Soulsations

Olivia Dean and Al Green

By Carla Eckels
Published April 22, 2026 at 1:58 PM CDT

Sunday, April 26

Coming up on Soulsations, a new love song, “So Easy (To Fall In Love),” by British singer-songwriter Olivia Dean, winner of Best New Artist at the 2026 Grammys. We’ll also share a new inspirational tune from Jill Scott, “Lifting Me Up.” Hear classics from The Main Ingredient, the Emotions and Redbone, along with a fresh hymn from Bernard Wright.

Also, a new biopic about iconic entertainer Michael Jackson has been released. We’ll hear music from Jackson, and celebrate the legendary Al Green, who recently turned 80. This week’s DoubleTake features his 1972 hit “Let’s Stay Together,” followed by a captivating cover by Latin jazz percussionist Pete Escovedo, featuring Sy Smith.

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Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
See stories by Carla Eckels