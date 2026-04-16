Huntertones bring the groove

Sunday, April 19

Coming up on Soulsations, Huntertones, known for their high-energy, horn-driven sound, take us on a “Saturday Spin” with a new funky jazz tune. We’ll also hear music from Luther Vandross and Sade, who are among the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees. Hear classics from Earth, Wind & Fire, the Spinners and Maxine Nightingale. Harry Wayne Casey of the legendary KC and the Sunshine Band talks about the group’s ’70s hit “Keep It Comin’ Love.” Plus, this week’s DoubleTake features the soulful jam “Nothing Can Come Between Us” by Sade, along with a flavorful Latin instrumental version by Gervasio Silva.