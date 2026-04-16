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Music
Soulsations

Huntertones bring the groove

By Carla Eckels
Published April 16, 2026 at 10:13 AM CDT

Sunday, April 19

Coming up on Soulsations, Huntertones, known for their high-energy, horn-driven sound, take us on a “Saturday Spin” with a new funky jazz tune. We’ll also hear music from Luther Vandross and Sade, who are among the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees. Hear classics from Earth, Wind & Fire, the Spinners and Maxine Nightingale. Harry Wayne Casey of the legendary KC and the Sunshine Band talks about the group’s ’70s hit “Keep It Comin’ Love.” Plus, this week’s DoubleTake features the soulful jam “Nothing Can Come Between Us” by Sade, along with a flavorful Latin instrumental version by Gervasio Silva.

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Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
See stories by Carla Eckels