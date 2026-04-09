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Music
Soulsations

Change and Classic Grooves

By Carla Eckels
Published April 9, 2026 at 10:39 AM CDT

Sunday, April 12

Coming up on Soulsations, Wichita’s own gospel ensemble Cameo Profit & Kingdom Culture have a new single out, “I’m Not Like That Anymore,” focused on transformation and change.

Also hear a new jam from MF Robots, the funky “Lay It Back.” We’ll spin classics by the Isley Brothers, Aretha Franklin, James Brown and Angie Stone. Plus, this week’s DoubleTake features Grover Washington Jr. and Bill Withers with “Just the Two of Us,” along with an enjoyable version by Toshinobu Kubota featuring Soul II Soul’s Caron Wheeler.

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Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
See stories by Carla Eckels