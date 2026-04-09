Change and Classic Grooves

Sunday, April 12

Coming up on Soulsations, Wichita’s own gospel ensemble Cameo Profit & Kingdom Culture have a new single out, “I’m Not Like That Anymore,” focused on transformation and change.

Also hear a new jam from MF Robots, the funky “Lay It Back.” We’ll spin classics by the Isley Brothers, Aretha Franklin, James Brown and Angie Stone. Plus, this week’s DoubleTake features Grover Washington Jr. and Bill Withers with “Just the Two of Us,” along with an enjoyable version by Toshinobu Kubota featuring Soul II Soul’s Caron Wheeler.

