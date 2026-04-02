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Music
Soulsations

A Gospel Celebration on Soulsations

By Carla Eckels
Published April 2, 2026 at 10:00 AM CDT

Sunday, April 5

It’s a gospel celebration on Soulsations, including the sounds of Wichita’s own Stephen L. Jones. The multi-instrumentalist shares how he came up with his lively instrumental version of “I Know It Was the Blood.”

Hear a new single from award-winning gospel artist Pastor Mike Jr., “He Can.” Producer Tommee Profitt and CeCe Winans also have a new release, “Jesus Paid It All,” which is part of this week’s DoubleTake, along with a funky take from Kirk Franklin.

Plus, more inspirational tunes from Brent Jones, L’Tanya Moore, Rev. James Moore, Rev. Milton Brunson and the Thompson Community Singers, and Ledisi.

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Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
See stories by Carla Eckels