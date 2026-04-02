Sunday, April 5

It’s a gospel celebration on Soulsations, including the sounds of Wichita’s own Stephen L. Jones. The multi-instrumentalist shares how he came up with his lively instrumental version of “I Know It Was the Blood.”

Hear a new single from award-winning gospel artist Pastor Mike Jr., “He Can.” Producer Tommee Profitt and CeCe Winans also have a new release, “Jesus Paid It All,” which is part of this week’s DoubleTake, along with a funky take from Kirk Franklin.

Plus, more inspirational tunes from Brent Jones, L’Tanya Moore, Rev. James Moore, Rev. Milton Brunson and the Thompson Community Singers, and Ledisi.

