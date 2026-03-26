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Music
Soulsations

Street Life and Lowdown Grooves

By Carla Eckels
Published March 26, 2026 at 10:02 AM CDT

Sunday, March 29

Coming up on Soulsations, a new single, “Street Life,” from soul-jazz vocalist Maysa. Also hear classics from the Spinners, Natalie Cole, Barry White and Luther Vandross. Gospel legend Marvin Winans responds to being called a prolific songwriter.

We’ll groove to a tune by Renee Neufville and a funky duet from Sly Stone and Wichita’s own Rudy Love.

Plus, this week’s DoubleTake features the dynamic sounds of Boz Scaggs’ “Lowdown,” along with a jammin’ cover by Incognito featuring Chaka Khan and Mario Biondi.

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Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
See stories by Carla Eckels