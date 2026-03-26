Street Life and Lowdown Grooves

Sunday, March 29

Coming up on Soulsations, a new single, “Street Life,” from soul-jazz vocalist Maysa. Also hear classics from the Spinners, Natalie Cole, Barry White and Luther Vandross. Gospel legend Marvin Winans responds to being called a prolific songwriter.

We’ll groove to a tune by Renee Neufville and a funky duet from Sly Stone and Wichita’s own Rudy Love.

Plus, this week’s DoubleTake features the dynamic sounds of Boz Scaggs’ “Lowdown,” along with a jammin’ cover by Incognito featuring Chaka Khan and Mario Biondi.

