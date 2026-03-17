Duets Old and New on Soulsations

Sunday, March 22, 2026

Delightful duets fill the hour on Soulsations, including new music by Eric Roberson and Avery Sunshine, “Sweeter Than You,” and Jon Batiste featuring Andra Day, “Lean on My Love.”

Also hear classics by Donny Hathaway and Roberta Flack, Ashford and Simpson, Cherrelle and Alexander O’Neal, and a father-son duet by Eddie and Gerald Levert.

On this week’s DoubleTake, we journey back to 1968 for the No. 1 hit by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell, “You’re All I Need to Get By,” along with an engaging cover by Jerard and Jovaun.

Plus, get a glimpse of “Heaven,” a gospel gem by dynamic sister-brother duo BeBe and CeCe Winans.

