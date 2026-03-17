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Music
Soulsations

Duets Old and New on Soulsations

By Carla Eckels
Published March 17, 2026 at 8:09 PM CDT

Sunday, March 22, 2026

Delightful duets fill the hour on Soulsations, including new music by Eric Roberson and Avery Sunshine, “Sweeter Than You,” and Jon Batiste featuring Andra Day, “Lean on My Love.”

Also hear classics by Donny Hathaway and Roberta Flack, Ashford and Simpson, Cherrelle and Alexander O’Neal, and a father-son duet by Eddie and Gerald Levert.

On this week’s DoubleTake, we journey back to 1968 for the No. 1 hit by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell, “You’re All I Need to Get By,” along with an engaging cover by Jerard and Jovaun.

Plus, get a glimpse of “Heaven,” a gospel gem by dynamic sister-brother duo BeBe and CeCe Winans.

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Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
See stories by Carla Eckels