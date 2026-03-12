Funk, Soul and Sweet Lullabies

Sunday, March 15

Coming up on Soulsations, Grammy-nominated singer Alex Isley — daughter of Ernie Isley of the legendary Isley Brothers — releases a new single, “Sweetest Lullaby.” The song is featured on her upcoming project, When the City Sleeps.

Also hear the funky sounds of Lakeside, Kool & the Gang and Whodini. Natalie Wilson and SOP bring it with their funky gospel jam, “Free.”

Plus, this week’s DoubleTake is the ever-so-funky “A Real Mother for Ya” by Johnny “Guitar” Watson and a groovin’ version by Southern soul singer Mel Waiters.

