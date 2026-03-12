© 2026 KMUW
Music
Soulsations

Funk, Soul and Sweet Lullabies

By Carla Eckels
Published March 12, 2026 at 10:11 AM CDT

Sunday, March 15

Coming up on Soulsations, Grammy-nominated singer Alex Isley — daughter of Ernie Isley of the legendary Isley Brothers — releases a new single, “Sweetest Lullaby.” The song is featured on her upcoming project, When the City Sleeps.

Also hear the funky sounds of Lakeside, Kool & the Gang and Whodini. Natalie Wilson and SOP bring it with their funky gospel jam, “Free.”

Plus, this week’s DoubleTake is the ever-so-funky “A Real Mother for Ya” by Johnny “Guitar” Watson and a groovin’ version by Southern soul singer Mel Waiters.

Soulsations music
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
