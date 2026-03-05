© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Soulsations

One Love and Two Hearts

By Carla Eckels
Published March 5, 2026 at 10:58 AM CST

Sunday, March 8

Coming up on Soulsations, platinum-selling artist Kem has done it again with his engaging R&B ballad, “One Love,” which has a soulful Isley Brothers feel. Also hear a new motivational tune, “Liftin’ Me Up,” by Jill Scott.

This week’s DoubleTake features the hit duet “Two Hearts” by dynamic singers Stephanie Mills and Teddy Pendergrass, along with a new cover by soul-jazz singer Lindsey Webster and R&B veteran Stokley, who do a beautiful job with it.

We’ll also bring you some Afrogospel from Marizu featuring CalledOutMusic. Songstress Lynne Fiddmont talks about her danceable tune, “Groovy People,” plus classics from Natalie Cole, LTD and Cameo.

Tags
Soulsations music
Stay Connected
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
See stories by Carla Eckels