One Love and Two Hearts

Sunday, March 8

Coming up on Soulsations, platinum-selling artist Kem has done it again with his engaging R&B ballad, “One Love,” which has a soulful Isley Brothers feel. Also hear a new motivational tune, “Liftin’ Me Up,” by Jill Scott.

This week’s DoubleTake features the hit duet “Two Hearts” by dynamic singers Stephanie Mills and Teddy Pendergrass, along with a new cover by soul-jazz singer Lindsey Webster and R&B veteran Stokley, who do a beautiful job with it.

We’ll also bring you some Afrogospel from Marizu featuring CalledOutMusic. Songstress Lynne Fiddmont talks about her danceable tune, “Groovy People,” plus classics from Natalie Cole, LTD and Cameo.

