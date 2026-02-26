Remembering Roy Ayers

Sunday, March 1

Coming up on Soulsations, it’s been a year since the passing of Roy Ayers, the talented vibraphonist, composer and producer who died March 4, 2025. We’ll share his music and this week’s DoubleTake — his biggest hit, “Everybody Loves the Sunshine,” and a delightful cover by the British band Incognito.

Also, songwriter and former recording artist Ivy Ray talks about writing the title cut of Ayers’ album You Might Be Surprised. Plus, hear groovin’ classics from Sly and the Family Stone, Loose Ends and A Taste of Honey.

