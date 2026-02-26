© 2026 KMUW
Music
Soulsations

Remembering Roy Ayers

By Carla Eckels
Published February 26, 2026 at 8:40 AM CST

Sunday, March 1

Coming up on Soulsations, it’s been a year since the passing of Roy Ayers, the talented vibraphonist, composer and producer who died March 4, 2025. We’ll share his music and this week’s DoubleTake — his biggest hit, “Everybody Loves the Sunshine,” and a delightful cover by the British band Incognito.

Also, songwriter and former recording artist Ivy Ray talks about writing the title cut of Ayers’ album You Might Be Surprised. Plus, hear groovin’ classics from Sly and the Family Stone, Loose Ends and A Taste of Honey.

Soulsations music
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
