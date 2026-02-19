© 2026 KMUW
'Lift It Up' on Soulsations

By Carla Eckels
Published February 19, 2026 at 10:27 AM CST

Sunday, February 22

Coming up on Soulsations, we’ll “Lift It Up” with new sounds by Cornell C. C. Carter. Enjoy great grooves by Pleasure, Evelyn “Champagne” King and Earth, Wind & Fire. Ten-time Grammy-winning producer and songwriter Kevin Bond talks about working with gospel legend Yolanda Adams on a timeless song she claims as her testimony. It’s received millions of streams.

Plus, this week’s DoubleTake is “Minute by Minute” by the fantastic Doobie Brothers and a cover by the dynamic Temptations.

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
