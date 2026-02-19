'Lift It Up' on Soulsations

Sunday, February 22

Coming up on Soulsations, we’ll “Lift It Up” with new sounds by Cornell C. C. Carter. Enjoy great grooves by Pleasure, Evelyn “Champagne” King and Earth, Wind & Fire. Ten-time Grammy-winning producer and songwriter Kevin Bond talks about working with gospel legend Yolanda Adams on a timeless song she claims as her testimony. It’s received millions of streams.

Plus, this week’s DoubleTake is “Minute by Minute” by the fantastic Doobie Brothers and a cover by the dynamic Temptations.

