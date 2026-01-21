© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Soulsations

R&B Reflections

By Carla Eckels
Published January 21, 2026 at 2:12 PM CST

Sunday, January 25

Coming up on Soulsations, new R&B sounds from English singer-songwriter Omar with “Can We Go Out,” and two-time Grammy nominee Karyn White, known for her international anthem “Superwoman,” returns with a new release, “You’re Gonna Want Me Back.”
Hear classics from Earth, Wind & Fire, G.Q., and Rockie Robbins, along with compelling gospel music from Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin.
Plus, this week’s DoubleTake features the popular ’80s jam “I Need Your Lovin’” by Teena Marie, and a captivating cover by Reel People, featuring LaSharVu.

Tags
Soulsations music
Stay Connected
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
See stories by Carla Eckels