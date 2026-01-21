R&B Reflections

Sunday, January 25

Coming up on Soulsations, new R&B sounds from English singer-songwriter Omar with “Can We Go Out,” and two-time Grammy nominee Karyn White, known for her international anthem “Superwoman,” returns with a new release, “You’re Gonna Want Me Back.”

Hear classics from Earth, Wind & Fire, G.Q., and Rockie Robbins, along with compelling gospel music from Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin.

Plus, this week’s DoubleTake features the popular ’80s jam “I Need Your Lovin’” by Teena Marie, and a captivating cover by Reel People, featuring LaSharVu.