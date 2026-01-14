Songs of Empowerment and Remembrance

Sunday, January 18

Coming up on Soulsations, socially aware and empowering music as we celebrate the life of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Hear a new release by House Gospel Choir, the motivating song “You” (Brian Power Remix). Also, classics from the Impressions, James Brown and Stevie Wonder. Bishop Paul S. Morton & The Greater St. Stephen Mass Choir bring us the captivating, hand-clappin’, toe-tappin’ tune “We Shall Overcome.” Plus, this week’s DoubleTake is the stellar “Wake Up Everybody” by Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes, along with an invigorating cover by Keb’ Mo’.