Music
Soulsations

Songs of Empowerment and Remembrance

By Carla Eckels
Published January 14, 2026 at 2:29 PM CST

Sunday, January 18

Coming up on Soulsations, socially aware and empowering music as we celebrate the life of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Hear a new release by House Gospel Choir, the motivating song “You” (Brian Power Remix). Also, classics from the Impressions, James Brown and Stevie Wonder. Bishop Paul S. Morton & The Greater St. Stephen Mass Choir bring us the captivating, hand-clappin’, toe-tappin’ tune “We Shall Overcome.” Plus, this week’s DoubleTake is the stellar “Wake Up Everybody” by Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes, along with an invigorating cover by Keb’ Mo’.

Soulsations music
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
