Music
Soulsations

Funk Lineage & Classic Grooves

By Carla Eckels
Published January 8, 2026 at 8:06 PM CST

Sunday, January 11

Coming up on Soulsations, new releases by Tra’zae Clinton — the grandson of funk innovator George Clinton — with “Be Yourself,” and the funk band Lettuce with “Rising to the Top.” Also, funky grooves from Parliament, Marvin Gaye and Carl Carlton, plus a captivating tune by Patrice Rushen.

James “Diamond” Williams, the Ohio Players’ illustrious drummer, shares details behind the group’s 1974 hit, “Fire.” Plus, this week’s DoubleTake features “Every Time I Turn Around (Back in Love)” by LTD and a cover by The Temptations.

Soulsations music
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
