Funk Lineage & Classic Grooves

Sunday, January 11

Coming up on Soulsations, new releases by Tra’zae Clinton — the grandson of funk innovator George Clinton — with “Be Yourself,” and the funk band Lettuce with “Rising to the Top.” Also, funky grooves from Parliament, Marvin Gaye and Carl Carlton, plus a captivating tune by Patrice Rushen.

James “Diamond” Williams, the Ohio Players’ illustrious drummer, shares details behind the group’s 1974 hit, “Fire.” Plus, this week’s DoubleTake features “Every Time I Turn Around (Back in Love)” by LTD and a cover by The Temptations.

