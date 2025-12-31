© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Holiday Hours: KMUW offices will be closed on January 1 & 2.
Music
Soulsations

New Music From Incognito, Charlie Wilson and Roberta Flack

By Carla Eckels
Published December 31, 2025 at 11:18 AM CST
Carla Eckels
/
KMUW

Sunday, January 4

Coming up on Soulsations, new releases from Incognito, Charlie Wilson, Kevin Ross, MF Robots, Jade Novah, Sensere, Mali Music and gospel great Brent Jones, who explains the inspiration behind his new song, Keep Your Mind.

We’ll feature a new tune paying tribute to renowned jazz vocalist Carmen McRae, Sunday by jazz royalty Carmen Bradford.

You’ll also hear a newly released recording from 1977 by legendary songstress Roberta Flack — the emotive ballad Eternally.

Plus, Anthony Kinnel from Atlanta brings us this week’s DoubleTake. Ant chose Roberta Flack’s No. 1 hit, "Feel Like Makin' Love," and his favorite cover by musical pioneer D'Angelo.

Tags
Soulsations music
Stay Connected
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
See stories by Carla Eckels