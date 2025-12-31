New Music From Incognito, Charlie Wilson and Roberta Flack

Sunday, January 4

Coming up on Soulsations, new releases from Incognito, Charlie Wilson, Kevin Ross, MF Robots, Jade Novah, Sensere, Mali Music and gospel great Brent Jones, who explains the inspiration behind his new song, Keep Your Mind.

We’ll feature a new tune paying tribute to renowned jazz vocalist Carmen McRae, Sunday by jazz royalty Carmen Bradford.

You’ll also hear a newly released recording from 1977 by legendary songstress Roberta Flack — the emotive ballad Eternally.

Plus, Anthony Kinnel from Atlanta brings us this week’s DoubleTake. Ant chose Roberta Flack’s No. 1 hit, "Feel Like Makin' Love," and his favorite cover by musical pioneer D'Angelo.

