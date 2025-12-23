© 2025 KMUW
Music
Soulsations

Remembering Walter Scott of The Whispers

By Carla Eckels
Published December 23, 2025 at 10:36 AM CST
Gwynne Birzer

Sunday, December 28

The legendary The Whispers, known for No. 1 classic hits including "And the Beat Goes On" and "Rock Steady," lost one of their beloved lead singers last summer. Vocalist Walter Scott died June 26, 2025, at age 81, after a brief illness.

We’ll revisit our 2023 conversation, where Walter shared compelling stories behind the Whispers’ R&B hits, the joy of seeing fans respond to their smooth romantic ballads and upbeat favorites, and the thrill of recording their only gospel release, Thankful, recently reissued with special remixes and previously unreleased material.

We’ll also hear from Whispers superfan Gwynne Birzer, who remembers her family sharing a home-cooked meal with the group at her childhood home in Kansas City. Gwynne also selected this week’s DoubleTake: the No. 1 mega hit Make It With You by 1970s rock band Bread, and an upbeat, grooving version by The Whispers.

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
