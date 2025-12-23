Remembering Walter Scott of The Whispers

Sunday, December 28

The legendary The Whispers, known for No. 1 classic hits including "And the Beat Goes On" and "Rock Steady," lost one of their beloved lead singers last summer. Vocalist Walter Scott died June 26, 2025, at age 81, after a brief illness.

We’ll revisit our 2023 conversation, where Walter shared compelling stories behind the Whispers’ R&B hits, the joy of seeing fans respond to their smooth romantic ballads and upbeat favorites, and the thrill of recording their only gospel release, Thankful, recently reissued with special remixes and previously unreleased material.

We’ll also hear from Whispers superfan Gwynne Birzer, who remembers her family sharing a home-cooked meal with the group at her childhood home in Kansas City. Gwynne also selected this week’s DoubleTake: the No. 1 mega hit Make It With You by 1970s rock band Bread, and an upbeat, grooving version by The Whispers.

