Holiday Soul and Seasonal Classics

Sunday, December 21

Coming up on Soulsations — a new Afro-beats-inspired, good-vibes take on Donny Hathaway’s 1970s soulful classic, “This Christmas,” by gospel artist Malik Oliver. India.Arie and Trombone Shorty bring us a new version of “I’ve Got My Love to Keep Us Warm” from the Dave Koz & Friends release.

Also, hear Christmas classics by Quincy Jones, Naturally 7, Smokie Norful, Fantasia, and Wichita’s Tony-nominated Karla Burns. Bob Love and John Salem share insights on the song “I Miss You Most of All at Christmas,” recorded by Wichita musician Rudy Love, who is the subject of the international, award-winning documentary This Is Love.

Plus, this week’s DoubleTake is “Little Drummer Boy” by producer extraordinaire Donald Lawrence, along with an engaging cover by Rosie O’Donnell and Lauryn Hill.

