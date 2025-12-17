© 2025 KMUW
Music
Soulsations

Holiday Soul and Seasonal Classics

By Carla Eckels
Published December 17, 2025 at 2:22 PM CST

Sunday, December 21

Coming up on Soulsations — a new Afro-beats-inspired, good-vibes take on Donny Hathaway’s 1970s soulful classic, “This Christmas,” by gospel artist Malik Oliver. India.Arie and Trombone Shorty bring us a new version of “I’ve Got My Love to Keep Us Warm” from the Dave Koz & Friends release.

Also, hear Christmas classics by Quincy Jones, Naturally 7, Smokie Norful, Fantasia, and Wichita’s Tony-nominated Karla Burns. Bob Love and John Salem share insights on the song “I Miss You Most of All at Christmas,” recorded by Wichita musician Rudy Love, who is the subject of the international, award-winning documentary This Is Love.

Plus, this week’s DoubleTake is “Little Drummer Boy” by producer extraordinaire Donald Lawrence, along with an engaging cover by Rosie O’Donnell and Lauryn Hill.

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
