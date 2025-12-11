© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Soulsations

Holiday Soul

By Carla Eckels
Published December 11, 2025 at 10:33 AM CST

Sunday, December 14

Holiday Soul continues on Soulsations with a new groove by Cory Henry. Taken from the album “A Wonderful Holiday,” the Grammy-winning musician and former Snarky Puppy member reminds us to “live in love.” Philippines-born soul singer Heidi Tann brings us a new infectious tune she wrote called “Spread Love at Christmas.” We’ll also share engaging holiday songs by the Temptations, Ariana Grande and a Christmas favorite, “Emmanuel,” by gospel great Norman Hutchins. Hear award-winning vocalists Ernest Alexander and Karla Burns on their resounding version of “Go Tell It on the Mountain” from the 2001 release “A Christmas Celebration.” Plus, this week’s DoubleTake is “Merry Christmas Baby” by Chuck Brown, the Godfather of Go-Go, along with another resonating cover by platinum-selling Motown artist Kem.

Tags
Soulsations music
Stay Connected
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
See stories by Carla Eckels