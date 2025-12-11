Sunday, December 14

Holiday Soul continues on Soulsations with a new groove by Cory Henry. Taken from the album “A Wonderful Holiday,” the Grammy-winning musician and former Snarky Puppy member reminds us to “live in love.” Philippines-born soul singer Heidi Tann brings us a new infectious tune she wrote called “Spread Love at Christmas.” We’ll also share engaging holiday songs by the Temptations, Ariana Grande and a Christmas favorite, “Emmanuel,” by gospel great Norman Hutchins. Hear award-winning vocalists Ernest Alexander and Karla Burns on their resounding version of “Go Tell It on the Mountain” from the 2001 release “A Christmas Celebration.” Plus, this week’s DoubleTake is “Merry Christmas Baby” by Chuck Brown, the Godfather of Go-Go, along with another resonating cover by platinum-selling Motown artist Kem.