Season’s sounds on Soulsations

Sunday, December 7

Tis the season for Christmas music on Soulsations. This week, hear a new release by saxophonist Dave Koz & Friends featuring the delightful vocals of four-time Grammy winner Gloria Estefan on “Do You Hear What I Hear.” Emerging gospel artist Asaun Bynaum also adds his soulful touch to a new rendition of “The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You).”

Plus, this week’s DoubleTake comes from Con Funk Shun founder Michael Cooper. He shares the story behind recording one of his favorite tunes, “My Favorite Things,” from the band’s Home for Christmas project — a rendition inspired by Luther Vandross’s popular version.

