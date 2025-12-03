© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Soulsations

Season’s sounds on Soulsations

By Carla Eckels
Published December 3, 2025 at 6:45 PM CST

Sunday, December 7

Tis the season for Christmas music on Soulsations. This week, hear a new release by saxophonist Dave Koz & Friends featuring the delightful vocals of four-time Grammy winner Gloria Estefan on “Do You Hear What I Hear.” Emerging gospel artist Asaun Bynaum also adds his soulful touch to a new rendition of “The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You).”

Plus, this week’s DoubleTake comes from Con Funk Shun founder Michael Cooper. He shares the story behind recording one of his favorite tunes, “My Favorite Things,” from the band’s Home for Christmas project — a rendition inspired by Luther Vandross’s popular version.

Tags
Soulsations music
Stay Connected
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
See stories by Carla Eckels