Keith John on four decades with Stevie Wonder

Coming up on an encore edition of Soulsations, we continue the Stevie Wonder birthday celebration with Keith John, Stevie’s background singer for more than 40 years. John is the son of Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Little Willie John, known for the 1956 hit “Fever.”

Keith John shares the stories behind some of Stevie’s most iconic songs, including how Stevie’s oldest daughter, Aisha — the inspiration behind “Isn’t She Lovely” — became a background singer. He also reveals how the No. 1 hit “That Girl” came to be, and presents his DoubleTake: Stevie Wonder’s 1973 release “Visions,” paired with his own cover created with one of Stevie’s longtime guitarists, Morris O’Connor.