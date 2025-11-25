© 2025 KMUW
Music
Soulsations

Keith John on four decades with Stevie Wonder

By Carla Eckels
Published November 25, 2025 at 11:46 AM CST
Courtesy of Keith John

Sunday, November 30

Coming up on an encore edition of Soulsations, we continue the Stevie Wonder birthday celebration with Keith John, Stevie’s background singer for more than 40 years. John is the son of Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Little Willie John, known for the 1956 hit “Fever.”

Keith John shares the stories behind some of Stevie’s most iconic songs, including how Stevie’s oldest daughter, Aisha — the inspiration behind “Isn’t She Lovely” — became a background singer. He also reveals how the No. 1 hit “That Girl” came to be, and presents his DoubleTake: Stevie Wonder’s 1973 release “Visions,” paired with his own cover created with one of Stevie’s longtime guitarists, Morris O’Connor.

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
