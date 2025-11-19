'Glide' into the grooves

Sunday, November 23

Coming up, we’ll “Glide” to a refreshing new single by MF Robots and share a vibrant new inspirational tune, “That’s God Lalala,” by the soulful gospel band Sensere. You’ll also hear classics by Sly and the Family Stone, The Spinners and groovin’ trumpeter Tom Browne.

This week’s DoubleTake comes from Wichita’s Nate Salli and features the R&B chart-topper “If I Ain’t Got You” by Alicia Keys and a lively cover by Maroon 5.

Plus, enjoy an encore segment where The Whispers’ Walter Scott talks about creating the popular ballad “Lady” from the double platinum album The Whispers.

