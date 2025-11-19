© 2025 KMUW
Music
Soulsations

'Glide' into the grooves

By Carla Eckels
Published November 19, 2025 at 2:11 PM CST
Nate Salli
Nate Salli

Sunday, November 23

Coming up, we’ll “Glide” to a refreshing new single by MF Robots and share a vibrant new inspirational tune, “That’s God Lalala,” by the soulful gospel band Sensere. You’ll also hear classics by Sly and the Family Stone, The Spinners and groovin’ trumpeter Tom Browne.

This week’s DoubleTake comes from Wichita’s Nate Salli and features the R&B chart-topper “If I Ain’t Got You” by Alicia Keys and a lively cover by Maroon 5.

Plus, enjoy an encore segment where The Whispers’ Walter Scott talks about creating the popular ballad “Lady” from the double platinum album The Whispers.

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
