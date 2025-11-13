Sunday, November 16

Coming up on Soulsations, invigorating new music — “Nights Like This” by British singer-songwriter Donae’o, Omar, Lemar, and the House Gospel Choir. You’ll also hear classics from Ashford & Simpson, Cheryl Lynn, and Babyface, and we’ll “cheer” to the funky sounds of Chic.

Gospel Grammy winner Brent Jones shares how intentionality shapes his infectious hooks.

Plus, this week’s DoubleTake features the exhilarating 1975 hit “This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)” by Natalie Cole, along with a standout cover by Dave Koz featuring Kenny Lattimore and Sheléa.

