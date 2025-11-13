© 2025 KMUW
Music
Soulsations

Invigorating new music

By Carla Eckels
Published November 13, 2025 at 9:09 AM CST

Sunday, November 16

Coming up on Soulsations, invigorating new music — “Nights Like This” by British singer-songwriter Donae’o, Omar, Lemar, and the House Gospel Choir. You’ll also hear classics from Ashford & Simpson, Cheryl Lynn, and Babyface, and we’ll “cheer” to the funky sounds of Chic.

Gospel Grammy winner Brent Jones shares how intentionality shapes his infectious hooks.

Plus, this week’s DoubleTake features the exhilarating 1975 hit “This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)” by Natalie Cole, along with a standout cover by Dave Koz featuring Kenny Lattimore and Sheléa.

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
