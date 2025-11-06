Jamin' on Soulsations

Sunday, November 9

Coming up on Soulsations: a new romantic tune, “Lovin’ You,” from powerhouse vocalist Terrian, who teams up with her husband, Ian Alemdar.

We’ll groove to classics by Kool & The Gang, War, the Godfather of Go-Go Chuck Brown, and Angie Stone.

Also, hear a wonderful version of “Honeysuckle Rose” by jazz great Carmen Bradford with the Count Basie Orchestra. Bradford shares her story of meeting her music idol, Ella Fitzgerald, three times, in a luxury department store.

Plus, this week’s danceable DoubleTake is “Jam Tonight,” the R&B hit by Howard Johnson, paired with a groovin’ version by singer Freddie Jackson.

