Music
Soulsations

Jamin' on Soulsations

By Carla Eckels
Published November 6, 2025 at 10:20 AM CST

Sunday, November 9

Coming up on Soulsations: a new romantic tune, “Lovin’ You,” from powerhouse vocalist Terrian, who teams up with her husband, Ian Alemdar.

We’ll groove to classics by Kool & The Gang, War, the Godfather of Go-Go Chuck Brown, and Angie Stone.

Also, hear a wonderful version of “Honeysuckle Rose” by jazz great Carmen Bradford with the Count Basie Orchestra. Bradford shares her story of meeting her music idol, Ella Fitzgerald, three times, in a luxury department store.

Plus, this week’s danceable DoubleTake is “Jam Tonight,” the R&B hit by Howard Johnson, paired with a groovin’ version by singer Freddie Jackson.

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
