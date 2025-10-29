'It’s About Time' for Soulsations

Sunday, November 2

Coming up on Soulsations: “It’s About Time,” a fresh new single by Incognito featuring vocalist Joy Rose. The soul band is led by pioneering groove master Jean-Paul “Bluey” Maunick.

Also, hear classics from McFadden & Whitehead, A Taste of Honey, and Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell.

This week’s DoubleTake is the timeless motivational anthem “I Can See Clearly Now,” the 1972 hit by singer-songwriter Johnny Nash that has sold more than 7 million copies, alongside a soulful cover by multiple Stellar Award-winning gospel organist Moses Tyson Jr.

Plus, gospel great Yolanda Adams shares insight on staying healthy and inspired.

