Music
Soulsations

'It’s About Time' for Soulsations

By Carla Eckels
Published October 29, 2025 at 2:30 PM CDT

Sunday, November 2

Coming up on Soulsations: “It’s About Time,” a fresh new single by Incognito featuring vocalist Joy Rose. The soul band is led by pioneering groove master Jean-Paul “Bluey” Maunick.

Also, hear classics from McFadden & Whitehead, A Taste of Honey, and Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell.

This week’s DoubleTake is the timeless motivational anthem “I Can See Clearly Now,” the 1972 hit by singer-songwriter Johnny Nash that has sold more than 7 million copies, alongside a soulful cover by multiple Stellar Award-winning gospel organist Moses Tyson Jr.

Plus, gospel great Yolanda Adams shares insight on staying healthy and inspired.

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
