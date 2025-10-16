Celebrating Roberta Flack

Coming up on Soulsations, we celebrate the unforgettable music of Roberta Flack. The Grammy-winning singer and pianist passed away Feb. 24 at the age of 88. Hear her timeless hits all hour, including “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” her duets with Donny Hathaway such as “Where Is the Love,” and the soulful gospel tune “Come Ye Disconsolate.” Plus, this week’s DoubleTake features KMUW’s Julie Brin with Flack’s 1973 double-platinum hit “Killing Me Softly With His Song” alongside the Fugees’ popular cover.