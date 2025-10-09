© 2025 KMUW
Music
Soulsations

Grooves, inspiration & Bill Withers

By Carla Eckels
Published October 9, 2025 at 10:17 AM CDT

Sunday, October 12

Coming up on Soulsations: new music from Kinsman Dazz Band with “On Friday Night,” and an uplifting tune from Kirk Franklin, “He’s Able.” Also, hear Wichita’s own top-charting artist Skinny Hightower with his groovin’ new single, “You Turn Me ‘Round.”

Singer-songwriter and guitarist Raul Midón shares details about his unique musical style. Plus, we’ll spin classics from The Average White Band, Atlantic Starr, and Michael Jackson.

And this week’s DoubleTake features the irresistible “Kissing My Love” by the legendary Bill Withers, along with a soulful cover by Anthony David.

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
