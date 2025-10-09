Grooves, inspiration & Bill Withers

Sunday, October 12

Coming up on Soulsations: new music from Kinsman Dazz Band with “On Friday Night,” and an uplifting tune from Kirk Franklin, “He’s Able.” Also, hear Wichita’s own top-charting artist Skinny Hightower with his groovin’ new single, “You Turn Me ‘Round.”

Singer-songwriter and guitarist Raul Midón shares details about his unique musical style. Plus, we’ll spin classics from The Average White Band, Atlantic Starr, and Michael Jackson.

And this week’s DoubleTake features the irresistible “Kissing My Love” by the legendary Bill Withers, along with a soulful cover by Anthony David.

