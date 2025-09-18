© 2025 KMUW
Music
Soulsations

All about love on Soulsations

By Carla Eckels
Published September 18, 2025 at 10:07 AM CDT

Sunday, September 21

It’s all about love on Soulsations. Hear a previously unreleased song by legendary singer Roberta Flack. Recorded in 1997, the single “Eternally” is part of a collection of tunes set for digital release later this year.

We’ll also share an encore segment with Walter Scott of the Whispers, who explains the story behind their hit “Keep On Loving Me.”

You’ll hear classics from The Jacksons and The Time, along with gospel great Helen Baylor singing the inspiring “Love Brought Me Back.”

Plus, this week’s DoubleTake features the Spinners’ signature hit “Could It Be I’m Falling in Love” and a cover by soulful Regina Belle.

Soulsations music
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
