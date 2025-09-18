Sunday, September 21

It’s all about love on Soulsations. Hear a previously unreleased song by legendary singer Roberta Flack. Recorded in 1997, the single “Eternally” is part of a collection of tunes set for digital release later this year.

We’ll also share an encore segment with Walter Scott of the Whispers, who explains the story behind their hit “Keep On Loving Me.”

You’ll hear classics from The Jacksons and The Time, along with gospel great Helen Baylor singing the inspiring “Love Brought Me Back.”

Plus, this week’s DoubleTake features the Spinners’ signature hit “Could It Be I’m Falling in Love” and a cover by soulful Regina Belle.

