Brent Jones on 'Don’t Wait Until Midnight'

Sunday, September 14

Coming up on Soulsations, new music and a conversation with gospel legend Brent Jones. The Grammy and Stellar award winner talks about his musical journey and collaborating with artists including Childish Gambino.

Also, Jones brings us this week’s DoubleTake, “Don’t Wait Until Midnight,” featuring CoKo, best known as the lead singer of R&B trio SWV, and a cover with a 100-voice choir.

Plus, Jones shares details about his upcoming visit to Wichita to conduct a communitywide music workshop.

