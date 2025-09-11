© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Soulsations

Brent Jones on 'Don’t Wait Until Midnight'

By Carla Eckels
Published September 11, 2025 at 10:24 AM CDT
Courtesy Photo

Sunday, September 14

Coming up on Soulsations, new music and a conversation with gospel legend Brent Jones. The Grammy and Stellar award winner talks about his musical journey and collaborating with artists including Childish Gambino.

Also, Jones brings us this week’s DoubleTake, “Don’t Wait Until Midnight,” featuring CoKo, best known as the lead singer of R&B trio SWV, and a cover with a 100-voice choir.

Plus, Jones shares details about his upcoming visit to Wichita to conduct a communitywide music workshop.

Tags
Soulsations music
Stay Connected
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
See stories by Carla Eckels