Music
Soulsations

A captivating hour of Al Jarreau

By Carla Eckels
Published August 28, 2025 at 9:37 AM CDT

Sunday, August 31

Coming up on Soulsations: Chaka Khan described him as an unrivaled improvisational genius and “everything jazz and beyond.” Also, this international singer was called “one of the world’s greatest natural resources” by the Detroit News.

Al Jarreau passed away on Feb. 12, 2017, at the age of 76. He’s the only singer to win Grammy Awards in the jazz, R&B and pop categories. Hear a captivating hour of music by Al Jarreau, including a newly unearthed live recording from a performance in Washington, D.C., in 1976. It was released on Resonance Records on Nov. 29, 2024.

Enjoy feel-good songs like “Mornin’” and “We’re in This Love Together.” Plus, a fantastic DoubleTake, “Roof Garden” by Al Jarreau and an engaging cover by legendary vocal group Take 6.

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
See stories by Carla Eckels